Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe and Jeff Saturday react to the Bills' firing of OC Ken Dorsey. (2:10)

Open Extended Reactions

The Buffalo Bills have fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and named quarterbacks coach Joe Brady as his interim replacement.

The Bills announced the moves Tuesday, less than 24 hours after their upset loss at home to the Denver Broncos on "Monday Night Football."

The Bills (5-5) committed four turnovers in the loss, including three by star quarterback Josh Allen, who leads the NFL with 13 turnovers and 11 interceptions.

Dorsey was elevated to Buffalo's offensive coordinator job in 2022 when his predecessor, Brian Daboll, was hired as the head coach of the New York Giants. Dorsey previously served as the Bills' quarterbacks coach.

Under Dorsey's time as offensive coordinator, the Bills have struggled to find offensive consistency and be effective.

The Bills' offense has not scored more than 25 points since Week 4. Turnovers have been a major issue, especially for Allen, who spent his first four seasons in the NFL with Daboll as his offensive coordinator.

Brady has offensive coordinator experience from his time with the Carolina Panthers (2020-21) before being fired during the 2021 season under Matt Rhule.