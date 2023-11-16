Open Extended Reactions

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen told ESPN on Thursday that he has an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder but said he will play in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Allen was a limited participant in practice Thursday after missing practice Wednesday.

"I'll be out there again," Allen said while adjusting medical tape and a pressure plate sitting on his injured shoulder. He said it's possible he would wear it against the Packers.

Allen suffered the injury on a tackle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Lions when he landed on his shoulder. He briefly went to the locker room to be evaluated by the training staff before reentering. Allen had one of his best games of the season, with 11 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

The placement of the injury might have helped Allen. He has a large bump on his right shoulder from an AC sprain in 2013 that he never had surgically repaired.

Allen joked he could "possibly" have another bump after this injury but isn't worried.

The Chargers' receiving corps has been decimated by injury this season, but it has largely not impacted the group's production because of how good Allen has been. The Chargers lost their No. 2 receiver, Mike Williams, to a season-ending ACL tear in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, and their No. 3 receiver, Joshua Palmer, is currently on injured reserve with a sprained knee.

But in their absence, Allen has dominated. This season, he became the second Charger to surpass 10,000 career yards and is up to 73 catches, 895 yards, and six touchdowns, which all rank in the top five among receivers.

"He's such a smart player. You can do so much with him. That's why you see the production," coach Brandon Staley said. "... Being here for three years, I think I've had a deeper appreciation for him every year I've been the coach."