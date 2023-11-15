        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          NFL Week 11 latest buzz, fantasy tips and upset predictions

          • Jeremy Fowler
            Close
            Jeremy Fowler
            senior NFL national reporter
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Previously a college football reporter for CBSSports.com
            • University of Florida graduate
            Follow on X
          • Dan Graziano
            Close
            Dan Graziano
            senior NFL national reporter
              Dan Graziano is a senior NFL national reporter for ESPN, covering the entire league and breaking news. Dan also contributes to Get Up, NFL Live, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio, Sunday NFL Countdown and Fantasy Football Now. He is a New Jersey native who joined ESPN in 2011, and he is also the author of two published novels. You can follow Dan on Twitter via @DanGrazianoESPN.
            Follow on X
          Nov 15, 2023, 11:50 AM

          Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week. Plus, they picked out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

          Which AFC contenders are in the most danger of missing the playoffs in a tight race? Where will Kirk Cousins, one of the top pending free agents, end up playing in 2024? And what are the most impactful injuries of the season so far? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 11.

          Jump to a topic:
          AFC playoffs | Cousins in '24 | Impact injuries
          Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

          Which AFC contender is in the most danger of missing the playoffs?