BALTIMORE, Md. -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow left Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens with an apparent right hand injury and was questionable to return.

Burrow favored his hand after he threw a four-yard touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow went into the team's medical tent for a few minutes and came back out to the sideline.

As he attempted to warm up with light tosses on the sideline, he repeatedly dropped the ball at the end of the throwing motion. In one instance, he dropped to his knees before he gathered himself to make another attempt.

After that sequence, he immediately jogged to the visiting locker room. The team has not given an official update on his injury diagnosis at this time.