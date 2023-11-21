Jalen Hurts credits the Eagles' resilience for their win in their rematch of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs. (1:18)

The Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs capped off Week 11.

The Eagles got their revenge at Arrowhead Stadium in coach Andy Reid's first loss to his former team and center Jason Kelce's first win over his brother, tight end Travis Kelce.

Philly's signal-caller praised his squad's gritty win and leads our top quotes from around the NFL in Week 11:

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

"We showed up when it mattered the most. It was a complete team effort. ... We found a way. We're winning games and we have [yet] to play our best ball."

Despite its 6-4 record, Pittsburgh's offense has struggled mightily this season.

Harris expressed his frustrations with the team's shortcomings.

"You could look at the record and say, 'OK, we're still good right now.' Or we could look at the record and be like, 'If we keep playing this type of football, how long is that s--- going to last? ... Is it fixable? Yeah. Are we going to fix it? S---."

play 1:24 Najee Harris opens up about frustration with Steelers' offense Steelers RB Najee Harris expresses his frustration with the Steelers' season so far.

Hill went to the locker room in the second quarter while holding his right hand/wrist. He only missed one series and had a light-hearted response about the status of his health.

"I think I'll be fine. The only thing I'm really bummed about: I won't be able to play Fortnite."

The rookie signal-caller only threw one interception in his first eight career games, but has thrown four picks in his past two outings.

Despite that, he isn't letting it change his game.

"Steph Curry don't ever stop shooting. I'm a keep letting it ride. ... My confidence isn't going nowhere.

Banks, who went to high school roughly an hour from FedEx Field, was passed over by his hometown team in this year's NFL draft. Instead, the Commanders selected Emmanuel Forbes Jr. with pick No. 16 and Banks went to the Giants with pick No. 24.

The rookie had some harsh words for his NFC East rival after the win.

"They could've [come] and got me at 16 and they didn't. Now I'm 2-0 against you bum ass boys. F--- the Commanders. They finna see me two times a year until the end of my career."

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley

The Chargers suffered their fifth one-score loss of the season after Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Staley asserted full confidence in his playcalling and their defense while accepting responsibility for the team.

"I'm not here to talk about the fanbase. I'm here to talk to my players, the locker room. ... Stop making it about one unit because that's not what happened out there today. Our team lost, and I'm fully responsible for it, and I take full responsibility, but we lost as a team today. And that's the storyline."

play 1:30 Brandon Staley passionately defends team in testy exchange with reporter Coach Brandon Staley takes the blame for the Chargers' loss to the Packers and backs up his team's defense.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift has been a hot topic this season in the NFL. According to the Chief's signal-caller, the new attention hasn't affected the team.

"I'm lucky enough to get to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is. I think you understand why it has not become a distraction."

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was suspended without pay for four games for repeated violations of player safety rules. The play that triggered the disciplinary action occurred less than two minutes into the game against the Minnesota Vikings when it was determined that Jackson "lowered his head and delivered a forceful blow to the shoulder and head/neck area of quarterback Joshua Dobbs."

Simmons, Jackson's teammate, defended his position mate on social media.

"This is unbelievable. Dobbs on this play was playing running back. The TE was under center, snapped the ball and tossed it back to Dobbs who isn't defenseless. On a third-and-1, where you're fighting for every yard, how are we supposed to stop a runner from falling forward?