Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams have activated running back Kyren Williams from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Williams injured his ankle in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals and has missed the Rams' last four games.

In six games this season, Williams has 456 rushing yards on 97 carries and 105 receiving yards on 13 catches. He has seven total touchdowns (six rushing, one receiving).

Head coach Sean McVay said the Rams want to "be able to give [Williams] a good workload" in his return against Arizona, but want to be cognizant of the high number of snaps he was playing before he injured his ankle.

"It was unfortunate that he got hurt, but I think you do want to be cognizant of that's a lot of snaps, especially for what that position entails and the physical nature at which he plays, some of the things that we were asking of him," McVay said. "So exactly what that balance looks like, you want to be able to ride the hot hand. You want to make sure that you're able to get him in the flow of the game, but 95% is something that we definitely want to be mindful of taking some snaps off him."

Williams said Friday that he feels "150%" and is ready to play on Sunday against Arizona.

"He's got a play energy and he's got just such a good charisma and presence," McVay said. "That play energy I think is one of the better ways that I could describe it in terms of he elevates guys around him, he's so engaged, he's so coachable. This is a guy that...he loves the game. He loves to compete. I think you guys have seen that when he's out there and his teammates love playing with him and I thought he's had a really good week and it's good to be able to get him back."

Rams running back Royce Freeman, who was signed from the practice squad after Williams' injury, will serve as Williams' backup on Sunday.