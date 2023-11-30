BUFFALO, N.Y. -- An arrest warrant has been issued in Dallas for Bills player Von Miller for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed the warrant, which was initially reported by WFAA in Dallas.

On Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT, Dallas Police responded to a major disturbance call, with the preliminary investigation showing that Miller and the woman got into a verbal argument and that he allegedly assaulted her.

According to police, Miller left the scene before officers arrived. The woman was not transported to a hospital but was treated for minor injuries, and the investigation into the case remains ongoing.

Miller was not listed in the Dallas County jail records as of 11:30 a.m. CT Thursday.

An arrest warrant has been issued in Dallas for Von Miller, who is alleged to have assaulted a pregnant woman. The Bills say they were made aware of the incident and were gathering more information. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

"This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller," the Bills said in a statement Thursday. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."

The NFL also released a statement: "We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We will follow all legal developments. We have no further comment at this time."

Miller, 34, was under investigation in 2021 by police in Parker, Colorado, but no charges were filed, and the subject of the investigation and potential charges were not publicly shared.

The pass-rusher signed with the Bills in 2022 on a six-year, $120 million contract. He has played 19 total games with the team, including eight this season as he comes off a right ACL injury. The Bills are currently on their bye week.