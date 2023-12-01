        <
          How to watch Bengals vs. Jaguars on 'Monday Night Football'

          play
          Should managers be concerned about Travis Etienne? (0:50)

          Mike Clay is not worried about Travis Etienne Jr.'s recent touchdown drought for the Jaguars. (0:50)

          • ESPN staffDec 1, 2023, 11:00 AM

          ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this week with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

          Week 13 features the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) visiting Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3). For more on all Week 13 matchups, check out our weekly game guide.

          How can I watch 'Monday Night Football'?

          ESPN coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" from 6 to 8 ET live from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

          The game kicks off at 8:15 ET on ABC and ESPN. "ManningCast," with Peyton and Eli Manning, returns this week on ESPN2.

          2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule

          Week 14

          Green Bay Packers at New York Giants -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)

          Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins -- 8:15 ET (ESPN)

          Week 15

          Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 16

          Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)

          Week 17 -- Saturday, Dec. 30

          Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)