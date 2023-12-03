Rhamondre Stevenson is helped off the field after fumbling while getting hip-drop tackled by Tuli Tuipulotu. (0:21)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson sustained a right ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that sidelined him for the rest of the game.

The Patriots initially announced that Stevenson's return was questionable before declaring him out at the start of the second half. Stevenson needed help coming off the field and heading to the locker room for further tests.

Patriots running back Rhamonde Stevenson sustained an ankle injury after a hip-drop tackle by Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu on Sunday. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Stevenson was the Patriots' featured offensive player in the first quarter, totaling 40 rushing yards on nine carries. But it was on his final carry when blitzing Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu came in unblocked and tackled Stevenson from behind, with his weight coming down on the back of Stevenson's right leg.

The tackling technique, often referred to as a hip-drop tackle, has been a hot-button topic around the NFL due to player safety concerns. Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is among those sidelined by injury as a result of it.

Stevenson, the Patriots' leading rusher, fumbled the ball as a result of the contact, and Tuipulotu recovered it.

The Patriots were feeding the third-year running back up to that point in a run-first plan with quarterback Bailey Zappe making his first start of the season. Stevenson was on pace for his fourth straight game of 100 or more scrimmage yards, looking to become the first Patriots player to do so since Wes Welker in 2012.

Veteran Ezekiel Elliott stepped into Stevenson's role.