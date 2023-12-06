Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Rams have signed veteran kicker Mason Crosby to the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Crosby could kick as early as Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens depending on how his week of practice goes, a source told ESPN, but the Rams are keeping kicker Lucas Havrisik on the active roster for now. The Rams could use a standard elevation on Crosby three times before needing to sign him to the active roster.

Havrisik, whom the Rams signed in Week 8 to replace Brett Maher, has missed two field goals and an extra point in the Rams' past two games. Adding Crosby gives the Rams (6-6) a veteran while they make a late-season push for a playoff spot.

Crosby played his first 16 NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers but did not re-sign with the team during the offseason. The veteran kicker went 24-for-25 from inside 50 yards last season but was 1-for-4 from kicks longer than 50 yards.