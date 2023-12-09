Open Extended Reactions

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has cleared concussion protocol and will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, the team announced on Friday night.

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (foot/left hand) and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh) are also questionable after missing the week of practice, while wide receiver Chris Olave is questionable after missing two practices with the flu.

"I have felt better, but I'm doing great, that's for sure," Carr said in a pool report distributed to the media by the team on Friday.

Carr was placed into concussion protocol in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, the second time he had gone into protocol in a month.

Carr also left the Saints' game against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 12 after sustaining a concussion. The Saints were on a bye the following week, but Carr returned the following week against the Atlanta Falcons.

He has not missed a game yet this season despite leaving three games with an injury. The Saints (5-7) have lost their last three games.

Carr said he didn't have additional concerns about sustaining two concussions in a short time span but went through additional testing this week.

"Our doctors and the non-affiliated doctor said everything was perfect. They showed me the results in comparison to things. I do not have any worries on that stuff," Carr said. "It didn't feel like the two were even related to one another. So for me, that's just sometimes the price of doing business and playing football. So no concern on that part, long-term or short-term."

Carr also injured his shoulder in Week 3 and was listed with the same shoulder injury and a rib injury on this week's injury report. He was able to practice all week and participated fully in Friday's practice.

Carr said he feels prepared enough to play on Sunday even with the additional testing he went through.

"It was a a few more hours maybe into the day," he said. "But those are the sacrifices you make, especially this late in the year when everyone is dealing with stuff. Everyone has got a broken something, dealing with this or dealing with that. I got my treatment, I did my protocol stuff, but also, most importantly, made sure I did everything I need to do to accomplish my job."