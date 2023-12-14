Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers star pass-rusher T.J. Watt is out of concussion protocol and available to play in a crucial matchup at Indianapolis on Saturday.

Watt was cleared by an independent neurologist, team spokesman Burt Lauten announced Wednesday night. He entered the protocol Friday morning after reporting concussion symptoms at the Steelers' practice facility, one day after the team's 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Watt was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice before being a full participant on Wednesday. Fellow pass rusher Alex Highsmith remains in the concussion protocol and was a limited participant in each of the Steelers' two practices this week.

"They've been really active this whole week," rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said Wednesday, asked about Watt and Highsmith. "What I've seen so far, they look pretty good."

Watt took a hard hit on the first play against the Pats when the knee of running back Ezekiel Elliott made contact with Watt's face at the end of a run. After receiving medical attention on the field, Watt exited the game for two plays and returned later in the drive. When he took the field again, Watt wore a visor with a darker tint, something coach Mike Tomlin said Monday he was not aware of.

Tomlin, though, did say he thought Watt was evaluated for a concussion during the game.

"I assume that he was," Tomlin said when asked if Watt was checked for a concussion. "But again, I'm managing the game. I leave that to the medical experts. They essentially tell me whether someone is out, whether they're subject to return or whether they're back. I got a report that [Watt] was subject to return and then I got a report that he was back, and that was just my knowledge of the details of what transpired with him during the time that he was out in-game."

Since the game, the NFL and NFL Players Association have also jointly initiated a standard review of the situation and Watt's placement in the concussion protocol. That process includes a review of video and medical report, as well as interviews with Watt, the Steelers' medical staff and independent medical staff.