METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (ankle) will be a game-time decision against the New York Giants on Sunday, according to coach Dennis Allen.

"It's probably going to right up to game time," Allen said.

Quarterback Taysom Hill (foot/left hand), who missed last week's game, and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh contusion), who has missed two games, both practiced fully Friday and have no injury designation, meaning they are likely to return. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and running back Jamaal Williams (groin) are both questionable.

Olave missed all three practices this week and has missed five straight practices after coming down with the flu last week. Allen said Olave does not have a high ankle sprain but did not elaborate further.

Olave injured his ankle late in the Saints' win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday when he landed awkwardly while catching a touchdown pass. Allen did not say whether Olave would be on a pitch-count if he does play.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan, who was a game-time decision with an ankle injury two weeks ago, has been in a limited role for two weeks.

"We've kind of got to see where he's at," Allen said. "We'll just wait and see."