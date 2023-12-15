Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without half their starting secondary for Sunday's home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The team ruled out cornerback Tyson Campbell (quadricep) and safety Andre Cisco (groin) on Friday. This will be the sixth game Campbell will miss because of injury (the first four were became of a hamstring injury). Cisco missed one game earlier this season because of a hamstring injury.

Second-year player Montaric Brown will make his sixth start in place of Campbell. Fifth-year player Andrew Wingard likely will start in Cisco's place.