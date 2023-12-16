49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Eagles head of security are ejected after a personal foul penalty on DeVonta Smith. (0:38)

Philadelphia Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro will not have sideline access for the remainder of the regular season, a source confirmed to ESPN, but might return during the playoffs.

DiSandro was barred from being on the Eagles sideline for last week's game at the Dallas Cowboys after he got into a sideline scuffle with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw the previous week.

The NFL sent a memo to all teams last week reminding them to "please ensure that all members of your game-day staff understand that their role does not extend to being involved with game day altercations and that they must refrain from such involvement."

Greenlaw was fined $10,927 last week for the hit on Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith that led to the sideline scrap.

The Associated Press first reported news on DiSandro's regular-season sideline ban.