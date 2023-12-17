        <
          Broncos WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey makes leaping TD catch

          • Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior WriterDec 17, 2023, 03:10 AM
          DETROIT -- After posting just 76 yards in the first half -- with 40 of those on the first play from scrimmage -- the Denver Broncos finally broke through with 10:34 remaining in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. Quarterback Russell Wilson hit a leaping Lil'Jordan Humphrey on a 3-yard pass that gave the Broncos their first points of the game and cut the Lions' lead to 21-7.

          It was also the first time the Broncos had scored on a drive when they had the first possession of the third quarter. On the 11 previous times the Broncos had the opening possession of the second half this season, they have punted nine times, scored a field goal blocked and missed a field goal. Humphrey's play capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive.