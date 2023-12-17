        <
          Bears' Tremaine Edmunds scores on pick-six vs. Browns

          • Courtney Cronin, ESPN Staff WriterDec 17, 2023, 08:12 PM
          CLEVELAND -- The Chicago Bears' defense accomplished what the offense couldn't to start the second half of a Week 15 showdown against the Cleveland Browns.

          After the Bears went three-and-out to open the third quarter, linebacker T.J. Edwards popped the ball loose from Browns receiver Cedric Tillman's grasp on a throw over the middle of the field. Fellow Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was just steps behind and in position to grab the loose ball out of the air and run 45 yards for a touchdown.

          Edmunds' pick-six gave the Bears a 14-7 lead with 14:01 to play in the third quarter. It was the second interception of the afternoon for the Bears' defense, which added another interception later to take the league lead with 18.