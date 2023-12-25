Open Extended Reactions

From the hiring of a new offensive coordinator to the signing of free agents, the New York Jets tailored their 2023 blueprint around one player: quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

While coach Robert Saleh said he had no regrets even though he lost Rodgers to an Achilles injury on the fourth play of the season, he conceded Monday they could've done a better job of adjusting without Rodgers.

"When you have a Hall of Fame quarterback, you're going to build it around his strengths, period," Saleh said. "That's a very common thing throughout the league. It's not just a Jets thing. That's leaguewide.

"Could we have done things better? I'm talking about myself and the coaching staff, with regards to, 'All right, this is our worst-case scenario, now what?' Absolutely, and it's something that we will make sure that we do a heck of a lot better with in 2024."