CLEVELAND -- Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore spent Thursday night in a hospital after suffering a head injury during Cleveland's 37-20 win over the New York Jets.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Moore is home now and is in the concussion protocol.

Moore suffered the injury in the second quarter after his forehead crashed into the turf. He started shaking on the ground before trainers rushed to the field. Moore eventually got up and was helped to the injury tent then to the locker room.

"He's doing better," Stefanski said. "Those are always scary."

Moore caught an 8-yard touchdown earlier in the second quarter. He has 59 receptions for 640 yards and two touchdowns this season.