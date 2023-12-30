Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has caught four touchdown passes during an injury-plagued season. The NFL has now fined him for post-score celebrations on two of them.

The league announced Saturday that it had fined Jefferson $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct after a 26-yard scoring reception with 37 seconds remaining in the second quarter of a 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions.

After, Jefferson briefly pointed his fingers like a gun, a violation of an NFL rule that prohibits "any violent gesture."

In Week 4, Jefferson was fined $10,927 for using the "too small" celebration -- which the NFL considers taunting -- after a 30-yard touchdown catch.

Jefferson missed seven games because of a hamstring injury and then was knocked out of a Week 14 game at the Las Vegas Raiders because of a chest bruise. In his past two games, however, he has caught 13 passes for 225 yards. In parts of eight games this season, Jefferson has caught 51 passes for 823 yards.