Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke will go through pregame warmups Sunday on his injured left ankle before the franchise makes a decision whether or not he'll play in the regular season finale against the New Orleans Saints.

Heinicke, who has started the last two games for Atlanta, will officially be listed as questionable and both Heinicke and Falcons coach Arthur Smith said it will be closer to a game-time decision.

"I feel like I can go but again, it's just a weird deal when you're on your feet all day and that's where your injury is," Heinicke told ESPN on Friday. "It's kind of every day is something new. I feel good right now and we'll see on Sunday."

This comes in a crucial time for the Falcons. For Atlanta to make the playoffs, it must beat New Orleans and hope Carolina defeats Tampa Bay, which would give the Falcons the NFC South title and a home playoff game on wild-card weekend.

Heinicke injured the ankle in the team's Week 16 win over Indianapolis and while he started Week 17 at Chicago, he was eventually pulled from the game in favor of Desmond Ridder because of the ankle injury.

Heinicke has played in five games for Atlanta this season with four starts, completing 54.4% of his passes for 890 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Heinicke said "I just have to feel good, I think, again it's ultimately the coach's decision and we'll go from there." Smith said a lot of it will come down to communication with Heinicke and how Heinicke feels Sunday morning and "that's really it."

Heinicke practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday - the two main work days of the week for the team. If Heinicke can't play, it would likely be a return to the starting lineup for second-year quarterback Ridder, who Heinicke replaced as the team's starter.

Ridder made the first start of his career last season at New Orleans and beat the Saints in Atlanta earlier this season, completing 61.9% of his passes with one touchdown and two interceptions. This season, Ridder completed 63.4% of his passes for 2,545 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games (12 starts).

"It doesn't matter what the situation may be," Ridder told ESPN. "If my time ever comes I'm going to be ready for it. I've prepared all week and all season as if I'm the starter, obviously. And nothing ever changes from there."

Logan Woodside, who has not thrown a pass in a regular season game since the 2020 season, is the team's third quarterback.

Atlanta ruled two players out for Sunday: Starting center Drew Dalman (ankle) and starting safety DeMarcco Hellams (concussion protocol). Defensive lineman Zach Harrison and cornerback Mike Hughes (concussion protocol) are questionable.