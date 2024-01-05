Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions will be missing one of their fastest players on the team for the regular-season finale as second-year receiver Jameson Williams has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Minnesota.

Williams, the No. 12 draft pick in 2022, was held out of practice all week with an ankle injury.

He appeared to roll both ankles after catching a 63-yard bomb from Jared Goff in the fourth quarter of Detroit's 20-19 loss at Dallas on Dec. 30 and was spotted limping out of the visitor's locker room after the game.

Williams' role had increased as of late, with a career-best five receptions for 43 receiving yards at Minnesota in Week 16 and four receptions for 47 yards against Denver in Week 15.

He has 24 receptions for 354 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the season.

"Yeah, so, he's doing all right. I mean, he's got a little bit of an ankle, but it'll be day-to-day right now, but nothing significant," Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday.

The Lions may get some good injury news as defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson is listed as questionable versus the Vikings and could make his return this week. He has missed the past three months with a torn pectoral that he suffered in Week 2.