INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Chris Jones is $1.25 million richer after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick on Sunday and after the game he already had plans for the money.

"The whole (defensive line) gets a Rolex,'' Jones said of the third quarter sack that gave him 10.5 this season, allowing him to collect the bonus he negotiated into his contract at the start of the season. "(Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) gets a Rolex, the coaches get a Rolex because I think it takes a collective (effort) in order to reach those types of goals.''

The sack touched off a serious celebration among Jones and his teammates as he headed off the field and then on the sideline. He had told his linemates of his Rolex plans and that no doubt had something to do with the celebration.

"I've never been with an older guy that did something like that,'' said defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, one of the players celebrating with Jones. "So that's a special thing. Pretty cool.''

The Chiefs last week clinched the AFC West championship and the third conference playoff seed. So they benched a lot of their stars for the game, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce among them.

Jones said his agreement with coach Andy Reid was to play the first quarter only. But he didn't sack Stick then, or anytime in the first half.

"I had to beg him for one more series,'' Jones said. "He gave me the finger like, 'One more and you're done.' So I went on the field praying to God like, 'Oh my God, please.'

"One quarter turned to two quarters. So thankful to coach Reid that he allowed me to play because this was more so about the bye week. I didn't have to play but the team allowed me to play. So super grateful.''

Jones almost got to Stick on a handful of occasions earlier in the game but couldn't get him to the ground. Shortly before the sack, he talked with Stick during an injury timeout.

"I told him, 'I'm going to keep chasing you because I want my sack,'' Jones said. "I was like, 'I'm going to get you, too.'''

Reid said he agreed to play Jones in what amounted to a meaningless game for the Chiefs because of the money involved.

"He wanted the opportunity, so I gave him the opportunity to start off with third downs and then as it went on, he played a couple first and second downs. He wanted to get that done.

"(The $1.25 million), that's a couple cheeseburgers right there.''

One man's Rolex watches, it seems, are another man's cheeseburgers.