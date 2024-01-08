Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields isn't sure what the future holds after 38 career starts in three seasons -- specifically, whether he'll be back under center in 2024 for the franchise that enters the offseason with the No. 1 pick.

"That decision is not in my hands," Fields said. "All I can control is what I did do. I gave it my all. Whether it's here or not, I have no regrets."

In the event that Sunday's season-ending 17-9 loss to the Green Bay Packers was Fields' last game with the Bears, the quarterback proactively said his goodbyes to the team that drafted him 11th overall in 2021.

"To the city of Chicago, love ya'll," he said. "Appreciate the fans and the support from all the Bears, you know, and in case this is my last rodeo with ya'll, appreciate ya'll for everything."

The Bears own the top pick in the draft for a second straight year and will decide in the coming months whether to stick with Fields or use the No. 1 pick on a rookie quarterback.

"We're working from a position of strength and just going to continue to keep an open mind and look at all options," general manager Ryan Poles said on ESPN 1000 on Sunday afternoon. "I'm excited for that opportunity."

The loss at Lambeau Field marked Chicago's 11th straight to its longest-standing rival. Fields has never beaten the Packers since he became the Bears' starting quarterback three years ago, and ended the season with 11 completions for 148 yards against a Green Bay team that used Chicago to punch its ticket to the playoffs.

Injuries played a role in the offense's struggles. The Bears were without starting center Lucas Patrick, who was placed on injured reserve over the weekend, and lost right guard Nate Davis in the first half. Fields was under pressure on 50% of his dropbacks (12-of-24) where he completed 2 of 5 passes for 43 yards and took 5 sacks. It was his second-lowest passing output of the season, excluding the Week 6 loss to Minnesota, where he left early with a thumb injury.

Chicago's offense has struggled to carry the momentum it built at home to the road, including to a frigid Lambeau Field. The Bears' only points in Green Bay came from kicker Cairo Santos, who earned the franchise's single-season record for made field goals with 35. The Bears have scored only one offensive touchdown combined in their last three road games.

DJ Moore, Chicago's marquee acquisition who arrived via Carolina in a trade package for last year's No. 1 pick, finished with a team-high 4 catches for 64 yards. The wide receiver elevated the Bears offense in a career-best season, but as Chicago begins to evaluate its offense's shortcomings, including the future of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, the passing offense leaves a lot to be desired.

"Obviously when you're looking at the numbers, I would say that it didn't [improve enough] because we're at the bottom third of the league," coach Matt Eberflus said. "I think 27 it was the last time. So obviously that needs to improve. The passing offense runs through our skill players, right? Which is Cole [Kmet]. Cole had a really good season, and so did DJ. So we're certainly excited about that, and we got some good shots down the field from Justin. He made some good connections with DJ and Cole this year, and we've just got to continue to improve that."

Fields will carry what he labeled "tremendous" improvement upon returning from injury in Week 11 into the offseason as he awaits the Bears' decision at quarterback. Players will meet with Poles and Eberflus on Monday for 10-minute exit interviews beginning at 7 a.m. CT.

Fields said it "would mean a lot" if the Bears choose to stick with him for a fourth season.

"I have a pretty good relationship with Ryan and the guys upstairs," the quarterback said. "At the end of the day, this is a business. They have to make the tough decisions. My job is just to go out there and play my best. It would mean a lot to get that confirmation from them and just really send a message that they trust me to lead this team and be the quarterback."

Meanwhile, a decision on Eberflus' future has yet to be made. The Bears coach said he will meet with ownership mid-week but did not say whether he has been given any assurances of his job status beyond the 2023 season.

"I do know this, that the foundation has been set, the standards are set how we operate," Eberflus said. "I do know that. And I do know the locker room. ... And we're standing on solid ground. Hard work, passion for the game and enthusiasm for the game, and we're just going to keep working together to build this thing."

The Bears won five of their last eight games and more than doubled their win output from Eberflus' first season to finish with a 7-10 record. Before Chicago makes its decision on Fields, Poles and team president/CEO Kevin Warren will need to make the call on whether Eberflus stays or goes.

As he did previously this season, Poles offered a vote of confidence for Eberflus during his pregame radio interview Sunday.

"You can go back to the original press conference and things that I was looking for," Poles said. "One is leadership and the mental toughness and the steady hand to really captain the ship when the seas are rough, and they got rough at certain times. Certainly last year, early this year, there was some sudden change and he was steady at the wheel. He fought to get back above water and get things where they were. His ability to adapt and adjust, really take input from the players to get this thing on the right path was incredible where I think a lot of people would have been in really bad shape and crumbled to the pressure. He got better with the pressure and so did our football team."