MIAMI -- The future of two of the Miami Dolphins' highest-paid players is uncertain as the team enters the offseason, with both Xavien Howard and Terron Armstead acknowledging the possibility of not returning to the team next season.

Howard, the Dolphins' longest-tenured player and a starting cornerback, missed five games this season, including the wild-card game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Only the Denver Broncos' Justin Simmons has more interceptions that Howard's 29 since 2016.

But Howard, 30, has a $25.9 million salary cap hit in 2024, and the Dolphins can save $18.5 million by cutting him after June 1. His tenure with the team has been eventful over the past few offseasons, which saw Miami draft two cornerbacks in the first and second rounds, sign Byron Jones to a larger contract than Howard's in 2020 and trade for All-Pro Jalen Ramsey this past offseason.

"My eight years here, I loved it," he told local reporters Monday. "And whatever happens, I'm with it."

Howard, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro in 2020, signed a five-year, $75 million contract in 2019, then inked another five-year extension in 2022, adding $50.6 million in new money.

When asked Monday if he would be willing to take a pay cut this offseason, he responded in the form of a question.

"If your boss asked you to take a pay cut, would you?" he said, according to USA Today Sports.

Meanwhile, Armstead, a Pro Bowl left tackle, has yet to decide whether he will play next season or retire. Armstead told reporters the 2023 season was "Super Bowl or bust" and while he still loves the game, he will take his time before making a decision.

"I never make any decisions right after the season. I always take my time, process," he said, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "That's been my approach the last three offseasons, so it'll be the same approach."

Armstead, 32, was voted a Pro Bowl starter but missed seven games with various injuries. He said he still loves the game but added that he does not want to play if he can't physically compete at a high level.

He signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Dolphins in 2022 after spending his first nine seasons with the New Orleans Saints. When healthy, he is one of the top left tackles in the NFL.

If he were to retire, it would create an urgent need at the position for the Dolphins, who do not have an immediate successor.