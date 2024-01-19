Sean McDermott provides an update on the injuries to Tyrel Dodson and Stefon Diggs ahead of the Bills' AFC divisional round game against the Chiefs. (0:31)

Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills are heading into Sunday's divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a variety of injuries in all three phases as coach Sean McDermott ruled out four players on Friday: wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), safety Taylor Rapp (calf), linebacker Baylon Spector (back) and cornerback Christian Benford (knee).

This will be the second straight game missed for both Davis and Rapp after they suffered injuries in the regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins. Spector and Benford were both injured in the playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) is set to return as he has no injury designation after missing Monday's win over the Steelers, while cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee) is trending toward returning after also missing the most recent game.

The team still has several injuries to sort out before Sunday, including starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard, who has yet to participate in practice this week with an ankle injury that led to him being carted off the field during Monday's win. McDermott said they would have to see how Bernard progresses as they get closer to Sunday. He is listed as questionable.

Punter Sam Martin (left hamstring) and nickelback Taron Johnson (concussion protocol) are also questionable, although Johnson said that he is optimistic he will be able to play with his final tests set for Sunday. The team signed punter Matt Haack to the practice squad in case Martin can't play.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (foot) did not participate in practice Thursday with the injury and veteran rest after fully participating in a walk-through Wednesday. He was limited on Friday and is going into the game vs. the Chiefs with no injury designation.

"I think it happened early part in the game, but it showed up a little bit in the day or two after, so it wasn't something we were aware of right after the game there," McDermott said.