Stephen A. Smith explains why the pressure is mounting for Lamar Jackson to have playoff success. (2:17)

Stephen A.'s message to Lamar: 'You got to get it done' (2:17)

Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The comeback for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews will have to wait another week.

Andrews was not activated off injured reserve Friday, which means he will not play in the Baltimore Ravens' divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Andrews said this week that, if he was unable to play Saturday, he would "hopefully" be available for the AFC Championship Game. The Ravens, who are nine-point favorites over the Texans, would have to beat Houston to play in their first conference championship game since 2012.

Even though Andrews won't play Saturday, the Ravens were encouraged by how Andrews looked at practice this week, which marked the first time he had suited up since suffering a significant left ankle injury two months ago. He ran well and fully participated in practices Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Andrews' status was "still up in the air," and the team had listed Andrews as questionable.

With Andrews sidelined, Baltimore will continue to rely on tight end Isaiah Likely to fill the void in the passing game. In six games without Andrews, Likely has led the Ravens with 322 yards receiving and five touchdown catches.

The Ravens activated wide receiver and returner Devin Duvernay and defensive back Ar'Darius Washington off injured reserve.