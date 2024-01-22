Patrick Mahomes finds Travis Kelce for second TD

Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Kansas City Chiefs took their first lead in the second quarter of Sunday's divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Patrick Mahomes' 22-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. The Bills left Kelce uncovered, and he made the catch near the end zone. He was untouched on his way in to give the Chiefs a 13-10 lead.

Kelce was having a big first half, with three catches for 66 yards and the touchdown to lead all Chiefs receivers.

The Mahomes to Kelce touchdown was their 15th in the playoffs, tying Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski for the most for a quarterback-receiver duo in NFL postseason history.

It was Kelce's 17th career postseason touchdown, tying Franco Harris for fourth most in NFL playoff history.

Jason Kelce, whose season with the Philadelphia Eagles ended last weekend, was in attendance to celebrate his brother's touchdown.

The Chiefs went ahead 20-17 early in the third quarter on Kelce's second touchdown of the game, a 3-yard catch from Mahomes. The Chiefs had their other two tight ends, Noah Gray and Blake Bell, also in the lineup for the play.

All three were lined up on the left side of the formation. Kelce caught a screen pass and, with Gray and Bell among those blocking out in front, made his way to the end zone.