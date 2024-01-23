The "Get Up" crew examines Nick Sirianni's future with the Eagles and wonders whether Bill Belichick is a logical replacement. (1:46)

PHILADELPHIA -- Brian Johnson is out as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter, becoming the latest assistant ousted from Nick Sirianni's coaching staff.

The team had not officially announced Johnson's status, but multiple outlets reported Tuesday morning that Johnson will not return to the Eagles after only one season as their offensive coordinator.

The Eagles also are set to part ways with defensive coordinator Sean Desai and defensive playcaller Matt Patricia, according to ESPN and multiple reports, in what constitutes a staff overhaul for Sirianni, who has come under scrutiny after Philadelphia's late-season collapse.

The Eagles have scheduled a Wednesday news conference for Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman, indicating that Sirianni's job is safe.

Johnson, 36, was elevated to offensive coordinator after last season's Super Bowl run to replace Shane Steichen, who was hired as the Colts' head coach. Prior to that, Johnson was the Eagles' quarterbacks coach and helped Jalen Hurts develop into an MVP candidate in 2022.

But the offense took a step back in 2023, as Hurts threw a career-high 15 interceptions and the Eagles slipped from third in points per game (28.1) to seventh (25.5), went from ninth in passing (241.5 yards per game) to 16th (225.5), and fell from fifth in rushing (147.6) to eighth (128.8).

A source described a disconnect between the visions of Sirianni, Hurts and Johnson, which affected the offense's ability to land on an identity.

Sirianni's job status has been a source of speculation following Philadelphia's 1-6 finish to the season. He'll have to rebuild key parts of his staff, and sources told ESPN on Monday that former Commanders coach Ron Rivera is interviewing for the vacant defensive coordinator post.

Johnson interviewed for multiple head-coaching jobs during this cycle, including with the Titans and Falcons. He coached at the collegiate level, where he worked with Dak Prescott at Mississippi State and Kyle Trask at Florida, before joining the NFL in 2021.