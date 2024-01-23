Experienced officiating crew to work Super Bowl

Open Extended Reactions

The NFL has named Bill Vinovich as its lead referee for Super Bowl LVIII, Vinovich's third such assignment and his second in the past five years.

The league has kept a tight circle of referees in recent seasons for its most important game of the year. In addition to Vinovich, referee Carl Cheffers has also worked two Super Bowls in that five-year time period, with Ron Torbert receiving the other assignment.

Vinovich's regular-season crews typically average the fewest, or close to the fewest, flags per game. In 2023, his crew averaged 13.4 flags per game, tied for the seventh fewest, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Vinovich also worked Super Bowls XLIX and LIV. His full crew for next month's game is as follows:

Umpire: Terry Killens

Down judge: Patrick Holt

Line judge: Mark Perlman

Field judge: Tom Hill

Side judge: Allen Baynes

Back judge: Brad Freeman

Replay official: Mike Chase

Perlman, Hill and Chase all have previous Super Bowl experience.