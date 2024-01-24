        <
          Jason Kelce meets Taylor Swift during Chiefs-Bills outing

          McAfee relates to 'difficult decision' Jason Kelce faces with retirement (2:11)

          Pat McAfee shares his retirement story and sympathizes with Jason Kelce's decision on whether or not to end his NFL career. (2:11)

          • Tory Barron, ESPN EditorJan 24, 2024, 09:08 PM
          There are many ways to describe how six-time All-Pro and future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce conducted himself while supporting younger brother Travis Kelce at the divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills on Sunday. But the words "best behavior" don't exactly come to mind.

          While Bills Mafia and viewers at home might have been delighting in "the Jason Kelce experience" -- which included jumping shirtless out of a suite window -- one esteemed member of the Kelce clan, Jason's wife, Kylie, might not have been as enthused.

          "She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor [Swift]," Kelce said on the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast.

          Jason's defense of his memorable outing? That he was no more exuberant than when he first met Kylie.

          "This is part of the Jason Kelce charm," Jason said as Travis burst out laughing.

          As for Swift's opinion?

          "Tay said she absolutely loved you. So it worked," Travis said.

          Underpromise and overdeliver ... works every time.