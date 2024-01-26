Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio - Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was among the first to exit the visitors' locker room in Houston. He pushed his hand through his hair as he walked through the Texans' stadium tunnel with his son-in-law, team executive vice president JW Johnson.

It had been nearly two years since the Browns had sent Houston three first-round draft picks for quarterback Deshaun Watson. As part of the blockbuster trade, Haslam then gave Watson a five-year contract extension worth an NFL record $230 million fully guaranteed. The Texans were rebuilding. Cleveland was pushing its chips in to make a run to its first ever Super Bowl. Yet here in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs, Houston and its new franchise quarterback - and surefire NFL Rookie of the Year - C.J. Stroud had torched the Browns on the way to a 45-14 victory, ending Cleveland's season. Watson, meanwhile, was in street clothes still recovering from surgery on his right shoulder.

Since the trade, Watson has played just 11 games for the Browns. He was suspended 11 games in 2022 for violating for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after more than two dozen women accused him of committing sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions. Then in 2023, Watson battled two different right shoulder injuries, the latter requiring season-ending surgery in November.

Due in large part to the Watson contract, the Browns were the NFL's most expensive team in 2023. They could remain there for the foreseeable future, as well. And yet, even after two seasons, it's still unclear what the Browns have in Watson, and whether he still has the ability to propel Cleveland to a deep playoff run in a loaded AFC.

Watson has shown flashes of his former Texans self, when he once led the NFL in passing. Most notably, he completed all 14 of his second-half throws in a stunning comeback victory at the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately for him and the Browns, Watson also suffered the season-ending injury in that Nov. 12 win.

Those flashes, however, have been overshadowed by injuries and inconsistency. Watson has posted just a 41.9 QBR since making his Browns debut in 2022. The only passers with worse QBRs during that span include Mac Jones, Aidan O'Connell, Will Levis, Bryce Young and Zach Wilson. O'Connell, Levis and Young were rookies this past season; Jones and Wilson almost assuredly won't be starters next season.

All the more damning, the Browns' offense took off only after 38-year-old Joe Flacco took over at quarterback on Dec. 3. From that point on, Flacco led the NFL in passing yards per game (323.2) and Cleveland ranked fourth in scoring (28.6), while Watson watched on from the sidelines.

"Obviously, we want him on the field more often than he's been," general manager Andrew Berry said this week of Watson, who is on track to practice again sometime in the spring. "I do feel really good about him, happy with the progress that he's made within our organization, both on the field and off the field, and we're looking forward to getting him back next year. We think he's going to have a really big year and have a ton of confidence in him as our starting quarterback. ... We really feel good about him moving forward."

Even with the perpetual questions surrounding Watson, the Browns have plenty else to feel good about moving forward.

They boast a star-studded defense led by All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett and lockdown cornerback Denzel Ward that should be among the best in the league again next season under coordinator Jim Schwartz. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. showed this season they could be on their way to being Pro Bowl performers, as well.

Above all, though, after cycling through so many over the years, the Browns learned they have their long-term head coach, too.

Coach Kevin Stefanski has proven to be adaptable and resilient during his time at the helm. Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Going into the season, Kevin Stefanski appeared to be on the hot seat after back-to-back losing records. His job security seemed to be tied to getting Watson to play at a high level. Instead, Stefanski got the Browns to continue playing at a high level even after a rash of season-ending injuries to a multitude of key players, including Watson, Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb (knee), offensive tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee), Jack Conklin (knee), Dawand Jones (knee) and Delpit (groin).

Cleveland finished with 11 regular season wins, tied for the most by the franchise since 1986. Multiple players told ESPN that the "next-man-up" culture the even-keeled Stefanski has instilled over his four seasons as coach helped the Browns weather and overcome so much adversity this season.

"We've learned what it takes to be resilient," said Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio. "We talk about [being a] smart, tough, accountable, resilient team. He probably says that every day and that's something we focus on."

After leading the Browns to the playoffs, Stefanski could be in line to win his second NFL Coach of the Year in four seasons.

"The way that he was able to lead and manage through challenges in adversity this year was absolutely phenomenal," Berry said. "We have a smart, adaptable, emotionally intelligent leader who - the crazy part is - is not even close to his ceiling. ... I know that our organization is in really good hands with him."

The Browns still have work to do. They're sure to be in the market this offseason for another playmaker to help bolster the offense and Watson. Berry will also have to get creative again restructuring contracts to keep the core of the team in place. The AFC won't be any easier next year, either, with Stroud ascending to join a quarterback contingent that features former MVPs Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, as well as Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence. Save Allen, the Browns will have to face all of those quarterbacks in the 2024 regular season, plus the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott.

Yet to truly contend, the Browns need Watson to perform like an elite quarterback again, too, and not just for a half here or there.

Berry said that he'd "absolutely love" to bring Flacco back next season to back up Watson, and Flacco has indicated an interest in returning, as well. But Berry also compared the situation to Jacoby Brissett, who left Cleveland for the Washington Commanders last offseason after starting those 11 games Watson was suspended in 2022.

Whatever happens with Flacco, Cleveland's future outlook ultimately hinges on Watson, who hasn't talked to the media since before undergoing the shoulder surgery.

The Browns were a fun story with Flacco. Thanks to Stefanski, they proved to be one of the league's most resilient teams, too. With Bitonio and Garrett, among several other veterans, the leadership is in place. Berry and his front office have upgraded the overall talent on the roster, as well. But the Browns can't get to the Super Bowl unless Watson takes them there. Two years ago, the Haslams staked it all on that bet. A franchise-defining gamble that has yet to pay off.