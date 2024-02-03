Check out Dan Orlovsky take on the precision passing challenge, including his 10-point bonus at the end. (2:01)

Open Extended Reactions

Be it teams or players, the NFL is no stranger to feuds. At the Pro Bowl festivities in Orlando, Florida, another unlikely -- but lighthearted -- beef emerged.

Aaiden Diggs vs. New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Gardner is no stranger to trash talk, with his teammate Garrett Wilson noting last summer that "Sauce is always talking."

On Friday, Gardner was on the receiving end of some friendly banter from Aaiden Diggs, the son of Dallas Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs and nephew of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs pointed out that Gardner had been coming at his uncle during the "Monday Night Football" showdown between the two teams during the season's opening week.

Aaiden pointed out that Stefon scored that night and made 10 catches for 102 yards.

"Look what happened," quipped the younger Diggs with a smile. "He scored on you in that Week 1 game."

Though Diggs found the end zone that night, the score didn't necessarily come at the expense of Gardner. Michael Carter II was the Jets defender covering Diggs on his five-yard touchdown.

Gardner's Jets had the last laugh though, as a walk-off punt return by Xavier Gipson in overtime sealed a victory for the home team.

The interaction wasn't the end of the beef between the two, either.

Gardner was paired up to cover Diggs in a drill later in the day, and when a potential catch fell through Aaiden's hands, the cornerback was quick to add a lighthearted celebration.