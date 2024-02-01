How to watch the 2024 Pro Bowl Games on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Last year, the NFL debuted their reimagined Pro Bowl: a two-day showcase featuring skills competitions and a 7-on-7 flag football game.

Many of the NFL's biggest stars have descended upon Orlando for this year's Pro Bowl festivities. This year, players will compete in the flag football game and 10 competitions.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

How can I watch the 2024 Pro Bowl Games?

The Skills Showdown is Thursday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. This event will feature five skills competitions, including precision passing and dodgeball.

Coverage of the Pro Bowl Games will begin Sunday at 2:40 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, with the flag football game starting at 3 p.m. ET. Additional skills competitions (including move the chains, gridiron gauntlet and tug of war) will air between quarters of the flag football game.

A Spanish broadcast of the Skills Showdown and Pro Bowl Games will also air on ESPN Deportes.

Which NFL stars will be playing in the Pro Bowl?

Several players have been replaced on each team. Here are the updated rosters:

NFC TEAM

QUARTERBACK: Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith

RUNNING BACK: D'Andre Swift, Kyren Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs

FULLBACK: C.J. Ham

WIDE RECEIVER: CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DK Metcalf

TIGHT END: Sam LaPorta, Jake Ferguson

TACKLE: Lane Johnson, Penei Sewell, Tristan Wirfs

GUARD: Chris Lindstrom, Landon Dickerson, Tyler Smith

CENTER: Jason Kelce, Frank Ragnow

DEFENSIVE END: Montez Sweat, Aidan Hutchinson, Demarcus Lawrence

INTERIOR LINEMEN: Aaron Donald, Dexter Lawrence, Kenny Clark

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Micah Parsons, Danielle Hunter, Haason Reddick

INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKER: Bobby Wagner, Demario Davis

CORNERBACK: DaRon Bland, Jaylon Johnson, Devon Witherspoon, Darius Slay

FREE SAFETY: Jessie Bates

STRONG SAFETY: Budda Baker, Julian Love

LONG-SNAPPER: Andrew DePaola

PUNTER: Bryan Anger

KICKER: Brandon Aubrey

KICK RETURNER: Rashid Shaheed

SPECIAL-TEAMER: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Nick Bellore

AFC TEAM

QUARTERBACK: Tua Tagovailoa, C.J. Stroud, Gardner Minshew

RUNNING BACK: Raheem Mostert, James Cook, Derrick Henry

FULLBACK: Alec Ingold

WIDE RECEIVER: Tyreek Hill, Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, Ja'Marr Chase

TIGHT END: David Njoku, Evan Engram

TACKLE: Laremy Tunsil, Dion Dawkins, Terron Armstead

GUARD: Quenton Nelson, Joel Bitonio, Kevin Zeitler

CENTER: Tyler Linderbaum, Ryan Kelly

DEFENSIVE END: Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson

INTERIOR LINEMEN: Quinnen Williams, Justin Madubuike, DeForest Buckner

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: T.J. Watt, Josh Allen, Jermaine Johnson

INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKER: Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen

CORNERBACK: Pat Surtain II, Sauce Gardner, Jalen Ramsey, Denzel Ward

FREE SAFETY: Justin Simmons, Minkah Fitzpatrick

STRONG SAFETY: Kyle Hamilton

LONG SNAPPER: Ross Matiscik

PUNTER: AJ Cole

KICKER: Justin Tucker

KICK RETURNER: Marvin Mims Jr.

SPECIAL-TEAMER: Miles Killebrew

