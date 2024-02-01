How to watch the 2024 Pro Bowl Games on ESPN

Last year, the NFL debuted their reimagined Pro Bowl: a two-day showcase featuring skills competitions and a 7-on-7 flag football game.
Many of the NFL's biggest stars have descended upon Orlando for this year's Pro Bowl festivities. This year, players will compete in the flag football game and 10 competitions.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
How can I watch the 2024 Pro Bowl Games?
The Skills Showdown is Thursday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. This event will feature five skills competitions, including precision passing and dodgeball.
Coverage of the Pro Bowl Games will begin Sunday at 2:40 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, with the flag football game starting at 3 p.m. ET. Additional skills competitions (including move the chains, gridiron gauntlet and tug of war) will air between quarters of the flag football game.
A Spanish broadcast of the Skills Showdown and Pro Bowl Games will also air on ESPN Deportes.
Which NFL stars will be playing in the Pro Bowl?
Several players have been replaced on each team. Here are the updated rosters:
NFC TEAM
QUARTERBACK: Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith
RUNNING BACK: D'Andre Swift, Kyren Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs
FULLBACK: C.J. Ham
WIDE RECEIVER: CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DK Metcalf
TIGHT END: Sam LaPorta, Jake Ferguson
TACKLE: Lane Johnson, Penei Sewell, Tristan Wirfs
GUARD: Chris Lindstrom, Landon Dickerson, Tyler Smith
CENTER: Jason Kelce, Frank Ragnow
DEFENSIVE END: Montez Sweat, Aidan Hutchinson, Demarcus Lawrence
INTERIOR LINEMEN: Aaron Donald, Dexter Lawrence, Kenny Clark
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Micah Parsons, Danielle Hunter, Haason Reddick
INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKER: Bobby Wagner, Demario Davis
CORNERBACK: DaRon Bland, Jaylon Johnson, Devon Witherspoon, Darius Slay
FREE SAFETY: Jessie Bates
STRONG SAFETY: Budda Baker, Julian Love
LONG-SNAPPER: Andrew DePaola
PUNTER: Bryan Anger
KICKER: Brandon Aubrey
KICK RETURNER: Rashid Shaheed
SPECIAL-TEAMER: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Nick Bellore
AFC TEAM
QUARTERBACK: Tua Tagovailoa, C.J. Stroud, Gardner Minshew
RUNNING BACK: Raheem Mostert, James Cook, Derrick Henry
FULLBACK: Alec Ingold
WIDE RECEIVER: Tyreek Hill, Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, Ja'Marr Chase
TIGHT END: David Njoku, Evan Engram
TACKLE: Laremy Tunsil, Dion Dawkins, Terron Armstead
GUARD: Quenton Nelson, Joel Bitonio, Kevin Zeitler
CENTER: Tyler Linderbaum, Ryan Kelly
DEFENSIVE END: Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson
INTERIOR LINEMEN: Quinnen Williams, Justin Madubuike, DeForest Buckner
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: T.J. Watt, Josh Allen, Jermaine Johnson
INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKER: Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen
CORNERBACK: Pat Surtain II, Sauce Gardner, Jalen Ramsey, Denzel Ward
FREE SAFETY: Justin Simmons, Minkah Fitzpatrick
STRONG SAFETY: Kyle Hamilton
LONG SNAPPER: Ross Matiscik
PUNTER: AJ Cole
KICKER: Justin Tucker
KICK RETURNER: Marvin Mims Jr.
SPECIAL-TEAMER: Miles Killebrew
Where can I find more NFL coverage from ESPN?
Check out ESPN's NFL page, which features breaking news, Super Bowl analysis, in-depth features, free agent rankings, mock drafts, fantasy football content and more!