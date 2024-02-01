        <
          How to watch the 2024 Pro Bowl Games on ESPN

          Don Juan Moore/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffFeb 1, 2024, 03:10 PM

          Last year, the NFL debuted their reimagined Pro Bowl: a two-day showcase featuring skills competitions and a 7-on-7 flag football game.

          Many of the NFL's biggest stars have descended upon Orlando for this year's Pro Bowl festivities. This year, players will compete in the flag football game and 10 competitions.

          Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

          How can I watch the 2024 Pro Bowl Games?

          The Skills Showdown is Thursday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. This event will feature five skills competitions, including precision passing and dodgeball.

          Coverage of the Pro Bowl Games will begin Sunday at 2:40 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, with the flag football game starting at 3 p.m. ET. Additional skills competitions (including move the chains, gridiron gauntlet and tug of war) will air between quarters of the flag football game.

          A Spanish broadcast of the Skills Showdown and Pro Bowl Games will also air on ESPN Deportes.

          Which NFL stars will be playing in the Pro Bowl?

          Several players have been replaced on each team. Here are the updated rosters:

          NFC TEAM

          QUARTERBACK: Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith

          RUNNING BACK: D'Andre Swift, Kyren Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs

          FULLBACK: C.J. Ham

          WIDE RECEIVER: CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DK Metcalf

          TIGHT END: Sam LaPorta, Jake Ferguson

          TACKLE: Lane Johnson, Penei Sewell, Tristan Wirfs

          GUARD: Chris Lindstrom, Landon Dickerson, Tyler Smith

          CENTER: Jason Kelce, Frank Ragnow

          DEFENSIVE END: Montez Sweat, Aidan Hutchinson, Demarcus Lawrence

          INTERIOR LINEMEN: Aaron Donald, Dexter Lawrence, Kenny Clark

          OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Micah Parsons, Danielle Hunter, Haason Reddick

          INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKER: Bobby Wagner, Demario Davis

          CORNERBACK: DaRon Bland, Jaylon Johnson, Devon Witherspoon, Darius Slay

          FREE SAFETY: Jessie Bates

          STRONG SAFETY: Budda Baker, Julian Love

          LONG-SNAPPER: Andrew DePaola

          PUNTER: Bryan Anger

          KICKER: Brandon Aubrey

          KICK RETURNER: Rashid Shaheed

          SPECIAL-TEAMER: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Nick Bellore

          AFC TEAM

          QUARTERBACK: Tua Tagovailoa, C.J. Stroud, Gardner Minshew

          RUNNING BACK: Raheem Mostert, James Cook, Derrick Henry

          FULLBACK: Alec Ingold

          WIDE RECEIVER: Tyreek Hill, Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, Ja'Marr Chase

          TIGHT END: David Njoku, Evan Engram

          TACKLE: Laremy Tunsil, Dion Dawkins, Terron Armstead

          GUARD: Quenton Nelson, Joel Bitonio, Kevin Zeitler

          CENTER: Tyler Linderbaum, Ryan Kelly

          DEFENSIVE END: Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson

          INTERIOR LINEMEN: Quinnen Williams, Justin Madubuike, DeForest Buckner

          OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: T.J. Watt, Josh Allen, Jermaine Johnson

          INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKER: Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen

          CORNERBACK: Pat Surtain II, Sauce Gardner, Jalen Ramsey, Denzel Ward

          FREE SAFETY: Justin Simmons, Minkah Fitzpatrick

          STRONG SAFETY: Kyle Hamilton

          LONG SNAPPER: Ross Matiscik

          PUNTER: AJ Cole

          KICKER: Justin Tucker

          KICK RETURNER: Marvin Mims Jr.

          SPECIAL-TEAMER: Miles Killebrew

          Where can I find more NFL coverage from ESPN?

