Who holds the record for each NFL combine drill?

The 2024 NFL combine offered a variety of exciting moments. Let's look back on who holds the record for each drill, with a focus on the last 20 years. Who are the top athletes and what are their stats?

40-YARD DASH: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas - 4.21 seconds

At the 2024 NFL draft combine, Xavier Worthy broke the 40-yard-dash record, completing it in 4.21 seconds. The previous record-holder was wide receiver John Ross (4.22 seconds), who was drafted with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Worthy, a wide receiver out of Texas, ultimately was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL draft.

BROAD JUMP: Byron Jones, CB, Connecticut - 147 inches

In 2015, Jones recorded a broad jump of 12 feet, 3 inches, breaking the world record by 1 inch. He destroyed the previous combine record by 8 inches. Jones was drafted in the first round (No. 27 overall) by the Dallas Cowboys and he's played seven seasons in the NFL.

VERTICAL JUMP: Gerald Sensabaugh, S, North Carolina - 46 inches

In 2005, Sensabaugh recorded a 46-inch vertical jump, breaking the record by half an inch. Byron Jones nearly made this list twice, as he came within half an inch of breaking the vertical jump record in 2015. Sensabaugh was drafted in the fifth round (No. 157 overall) by the Jacksonville Jaguars and he played eight seasons in the NFL.

3-CONE DRILL: Jordan Thomas, CB, Oklahoma - 6.28 seconds

In 2018, Thomas ran the three-cone drill in 6.28 seconds, destroying the previous record of 6.42 seconds held by Oregon's Jeffrey Maehl. Thomas was drafted in the sixth round (No. 211 overall) by the Houston Texans and he played three seasons in the NFL. He's currently a member of the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL.

BENCH PRESS: Stephen Paea, DT, Oregon State - 49 reps

In 2011, Paea broke the bench press record with 49 reps of 225 lbs. The consensus All-American and Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year was drafted in the second round (No. 53 overall) by the Chicago Bears and played seven seasons in the NFL.

20-YARD SHUTTLE: Dunta Robinson, CB, South Carolina - 3.75 seconds

In 2004, Robinson ran the short shuffle in 3.75 seconds -- a record that has stood for two decades. Robinson was a terrific athlete, becoming the state champion in the long jump in high school in addition to starring in football and basketball. The Houston Texans drafted Robinson with the No. 10 overall pick and he played 10 seasons in the NFL.

