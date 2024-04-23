Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- On Tuesday, the Houston Texans unveiled new jerseys for the first time in franchise history. The jerseys are modern versions of the previous look they've worn since their 2002 inaugural season.

The Texans will have four new uniforms -- home, away, alternate and color rush in 2024. The organization took input from local fans, conducted 10,000 surveys, and reached out to 30 focus groups to design uniforms that reflected the city's culture.

"Today, for the first time since 2000, we are so proud to reveal our new uniforms," Texans' owner Cal McNair said. "They are even more special because they are inspired by and for our fans. Our fans asked us to be more H-Town, and we delivered. They were with us every step of the way and there's truly something for everyone over the four uniforms."

The home and away jerseys are similar to Houston's previous threads, but the alternative and color rush jerseys are new looks for the franchise. The Texans call the alternative look "H-Town Blue." The uniform is predominantly black with red letters and red numbers outlined in powder blue. The helmet features a cursive letter H. To drive home the theme, "H-Town" is stitched above the jersey numbers.

The color rush look is bright red for the helmet, pants and jersey. The helmet resembles one the Texans wore occasionally in previous seasons but with a slightly different logo.