          2024 NFL draft: Caleb Williams leads best dressed in Detroit

          • Zoria McClerklin
          Apr 25, 2024, 11:00 PM

          The 2024 NFL draft is here.

          As dreams turn into reality for the NFL's top prospects, the pre-draft red carpet serves as a platform for stars who are used to showcasing their talent on the field to make a statement off the field through fashion. Each outfit tells a story that reflects the player's journey to the pinnacle of professional football.

          This year's players expressed their individuality with looks ranging from sharply tailored suits to eye-catching patterns and daring accessories.

          Here are the top fashion statements from Detroit.

          Caleb Williams

          Marvin Harrison Jr

          Rome Odunze

          Jayden Daniels

          Malik Nabers

          Terrion Arnold

          Dallas Turner

          Laiatu Latu

          Drake Maye