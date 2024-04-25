The 2024 NFL draft is here.
As dreams turn into reality for the NFL's top prospects, the pre-draft red carpet serves as a platform for stars who are used to showcasing their talent on the field to make a statement off the field through fashion. Each outfit tells a story that reflects the player's journey to the pinnacle of professional football.
This year's players expressed their individuality with looks ranging from sharply tailored suits to eye-catching patterns and daring accessories.
Here are the top fashion statements from Detroit.
Caleb Williams
.@CALEBcsw has arrived ✌️— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2024
Marvin Harrison Jr
The 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝘂𝘀 drip you've been waiting for :eyes::fire: pic.twitter.com/GikLGGMpNc— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 25, 2024
Rome Odunze
.@RomeOdunze repping his hometown of Las Vegas in his Draft Day fit 🔥— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2024
Jayden Daniels
That Kid 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3MUO9V6NPH— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2024
Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers suit is an incredible tribute to @LSUfootball 💛💜— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2024
Terrion Arnold
Sneak peak at Terrion Arnold's suit for the #NFLDraft 👀 Electric salmon silk print custom designed by yours truly. #LANK #NFLDraft2024 @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/hYtkBOruFc— Gentleman's Playbook (@GentsPlaybook) April 25, 2024
Dallas Turner
Put this record on. pic.twitter.com/VFNyUvhLCn— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2024
Laiatu Latu
Let there be Latu 💪@laiatu_latu | @UCLAFootball pic.twitter.com/vkGrxGFaTU— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2024
Drake Maye
.@DrakeMaye2 with the Draft fit check :fire: @HUGOBOSS— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2024
