          Dalvin Cook settles lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend

          • Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff WriterApr 24, 2024, 02:13 PM
          Former Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook settled a lawsuit in which his ex-girlfriend accused him of battery and false imprisonment in his Minnesota home in November 2020.

          A hearing scheduled for Tuesday was canceled with the case closed and settled, according to court documents.

          Details of the settlement were not available.

          In a lawsuit filed more than two years ago, Cook was accused of abusing his former girlfriend and causing a concussion during an altercation. In a statement released in 2021, Cook's attorney said his client was assaulted by the woman after she broke into his residence, saying that she later tried to extort him of millions of dollars.

          Cook has filed a lawsuit for fraud and defamation against the firm Eckland and Blando, which represented his ex-girlfriend, according to Cook's agent.

          Cook, 28, is a four-time Pro Bowl running back who is a free agent. He was one of the most productive backs in the league from 2017 to 2022, rushing for 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns for the Minnesota Vikings.

          But Cook struggled last season with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. He totaled a career-low 214 yards rushing in 15 games with the Jets before being waived on Jan. 2.

          After being added to the 53-man roster in the postseason by Baltimore, Cook ran for 23 yards on eight carries in a 34-10 divisional round win over the Houston Texans, but he didn't play a snap in a 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.