        <
        >

          Jaguars' second-round pick Maason Smith explains the extra 'a' in name

          The Jaguars drafted LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith on Friday with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire)
          • Michael DiRocco, ESPN Staff WriterApr 27, 2024, 02:09 AM
            Close
              Michael DiRocco is an NFL reporter at ESPN. DiRocco covers the Jacksonville Jaguars. He previously covered the University of Florida for over a decade for ESPN.com and Florida Times-Union. DiRocco graduated from Jacksonville University and is a multiple APSE award winner. You can follow DiRocco on Twitter at @ESPNdirocco.
            Follow on X

          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- New Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Maason Smith has frequently been asked a question: How did he get the extra "a" in his first name?

          It's actually a simple story involving a pregnant co-worker and an ultimatum from his father.

          Smith said his mother, Cara Morgan, was in labor in October 2002 at the same time as one of her co-workers. Both were planning on naming their sons Mason, which didn't sit well with Smith's father, Malcolm Smith, because he didn't like the father of the co-worker's baby.

          Something had to change.

          "My dad told my mom, 'If you going to name my son Mason, then you've got to change it,'" Maason Smith said Friday night. "'It can't be spelled like him.' And ultimately that's where the A-A comes in.

          "It's very unique. I've never seen it anyplace else, man. A lot of people honestly think it's a typo when they see it, but it ain't a typo."

          The Jaguars selected Smith with the No. 48 pick.