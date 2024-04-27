Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- New Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Maason Smith has frequently been asked a question: How did he get the extra "a" in his first name?

It's actually a simple story involving a pregnant co-worker and an ultimatum from his father.

Smith said his mother, Cara Morgan, was in labor in October 2002 at the same time as one of her co-workers. Both were planning on naming their sons Mason, which didn't sit well with Smith's father, Malcolm Smith, because he didn't like the father of the co-worker's baby.

Just remember, two As when you spell the man's name.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/U279A0RK6P — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 27, 2024

Something had to change.

"My dad told my mom, 'If you going to name my son Mason, then you've got to change it,'" Maason Smith said Friday night. "'It can't be spelled like him.' And ultimately that's where the A-A comes in.

"It's very unique. I've never seen it anyplace else, man. A lot of people honestly think it's a typo when they see it, but it ain't a typo."

The Jaguars selected Smith with the No. 48 pick.