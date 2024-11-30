Titans QB Will Levis recalibrated during three-game absence

Whiteboard Wednesday Wk. 13 Titans vs. Commanders. Will Levis has completed eight explosive passes over the last three games including this 63-yard bomb to Calvin Ridley. Here's a look at how Brian Callahan schemed it up: Video by Turron Davenport (2:29)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- As Will Levis reached the top of his dropback, he felt the pocket collapse on his left side. But that didn't stop him from launching a deep pass for Calvin Ridley to chase down resulting in a 63-yard completion.

According to Next Gen Stats, the ball traveled 54 yards in the air and had the second-most air yards of all completed passes last week. This play against the Houston Texans exemplifies how the second-year quarterback and the Tennessee Titans' passing offense is finding a groove.

Earlier in the year, Levis was pressing to create big plays and often panicked in similar situations. This time, he stood tall and waited for the route to clear before uncorking the big throw for what would be the game-winning score for the Titans (3-8) in the 32-27 win.

Levis underwent somewhat of a recalibration process while he was out for three games with a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder before returning to the field on Nov 10. He reemerged in the starting lineup ready to turn things around after a rocky start that included seven interceptions in six games.

"I was making sure I was as involved as I would've been if I was playing in practice and doing everything I could outside the building to take care of myself physically and mentally," Levis said. "I wanted to make sure when I was back that I was ready to roll and in a great spot."

Levis has a completion percentage of 68 with 748 passing yards and five touchdown passes over the past three games. Callahan is pleased with Levis letting the big plays come organically.

"There's definitely a calming presence to him now," Callahan said.

A good example Sunday was when Levis made a bad read and Texans safety Jimmie Ward returned an interception 65 yards to take the lead late in the third quarter. Such a critical mistake would have crushed Levis earlier this year.

This time was different.

Callahan didn't blow up on Levis when he came to the sideline. He simply asked what he saw then told him "to flush the bad play" and go out and win the game. Levis shook the mistake off and connected with tight end Chig Okonkwo for a 70-yard touchdown to regain the lead two series later.

Finding success in practice and transferring it to games is helping Levis become a more self-assured quarterback. The big plays that occur in practice during the week are now showing up on Sundays.

Will Levis admitted he's more comfortable in the offense and the guys around him are too. Levis said he worked to get mental reps while the guys got the reps when he was unavailable. Now it's starting to click. pic.twitter.com/maJrEoLIc1 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 27, 2024

Levis has completed eight passing plays of at least 20 yards over the past three weeks, including three in each of the previous two games. The Titans only had nine explosive passing plays in Levis' first five starts.

Since his return, the coaching staff has taken more time to get a clear picture of what Levis sees in situations and help him come up with the answers to the coverages that defenses present him. The extra time has unlocked a new understanding between the quarterback and playcaller.

"There's a comfort level between Will and I," Callahan said. "I've gotten a better feel for the throws that he makes really well, and he's got a lot of confidence right now throwing the ball down the field."

Levis added, "[Callahan's] done an awesome job just catering the game plan to our strengths."

Levis likes how Callahan designs and dials up downfield shots. Wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's 38-yard touchdown resulted from a new route concept Callahan drew up. The Titans found success against the Los Angeles Chargers on routes where the receiver settled into a window between the linebacker and safety.

Callahan knew defenses would expect them to go back to it so he tweaked the route for Westbrook-Ikhine to throttle down like he was finding the window then accelerate upfield as the safety breaks on the pump fake by Levis.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has completed eight passing plays of at least 20 yards over the last three weeks. Steve Roberts/Imagn Images

"We sort of made it feel like we were going try to wrap the backer in front of the safety, and we just took it vertical," Callahan said.

The play worked. Levis moved the safety with the pump fake and delivered a strike for a 38-yard touchdown to take a 10-7 lead late in the first quarter against the Texans. Confidently making that throw feeds Callahan's belief that things "have improved drastically" for Levis.

Westbrook-Ikhine believes the confidence Levis found allows him to play freely and "cut it loose" and there's a better overall understanding from all parties involved in the offense.

According to Callahan, the route timing and spacing are more precise, and players are where they're supposed to be when the timing of plays calls for Levis to get them the ball.

The connection with Ridley has blossomed over the past three weeks, as well. Ridley's 67% catch rate over the previous that span is a large improvement from the 30% rate between them in Weeks 1-5.

"I just was finding out what works for me," Ridley said. "I couldn't catch the ball at one point this year, so I caught more jugs, more tennis balls and my body wasn't reacting how I needed, so I got more treatment and stuff."

Whatever Ridley has found is working.

The first week after Ridley adopted his new routine resulted in a 143-yard receiving performance against the Detroit Lions, and he had 451 receiving yards in five games. If Ridley keeps pace, he'll finish with 1,175 yards -- which would be the third-highest single-season total since the Titans first started playing in Nashville in 1998.

Tennessee's next test comes against the Washington Commanders on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS) at FedEx Field. Washington's pass defense entered Week 13 allowing the fourth-fewest yards per game (189.1).

It'll be a tall order, but Callahan feels Levis is up for the task.

"I think there's still another level we can get to and unlock from [Levis]," Callahan said.