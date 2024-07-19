Former AFL MVP Abner Haynes, a star running back and returner in the 1960s, died Thursday. He was 86.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Haynes' death but didn't divulge details. Haynes died in Dallas.

Haynes played for the Dallas Texans from 1960 to 1962 before the franchise moved to Kansas City. He played for the Chiefs in 1963-64 and was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Honor in 1991. While with the franchise, he rushed for 3,814 yards and 39 touchdowns, caught 199 passes for 2,739 yards and 17 scores, averaged 25.5 yards and scored one touchdown on kickoff returns, and averaged 10.9 yards on punt returns.

"My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Chiefs Hall of Famer Abner Haynes," Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said in a news release. "Abner was one of the first great stars of the Dallas Texans and the American Football League. In the league's first season in 1960, Abner earned Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year honors, and more importantly, he earned the respect and admiration of his teammates and fans alike.

Chiefs Hall of Famer Abner Haynes posted 8,165 total yards rushing and receiving during his eight seasons in the AFL and was the league's 1960 MVP. AP Photo

"In addition to his on-the-field prowess, Abner was a man of courage and leadership from a very young age. He remained involved in the community well after his playing days were over, and his legacy extends far beyond the gridiron. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Guadalupe and his entire family during this difficult time."

Haynes was voted MVP in 1960, when he also won Rookie of the Year honors. He established career highs of 1,049 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in 1962.

Haynes also played for the Denver Broncos (1965-66), Miami Dolphins (1967) and New York Jets (1967). He finished his career with 4,630 yards and 46 touchdowns on the ground and accumulated 3,535 receiving yards and 20 scores on 287 receptions. Haynes also returned a punt for a score in 1965 to go with his kickoff return TD in 1961.

Haynes played college football for North Texas and was a two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference selection as well as earning All-American honors in 1959. He rushed for 1,864 yards and 17 touchdowns in his three varsity seasons.

In 1956, Haynes and teammate Leon King were the first African Americans to play college football on an integrated team in the state of Texas. He moved up to the varsity in 1957.

Haynes was inducted into the North Texas Athletic Hall of Fame in 1986.