LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears are working out a plan for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to get reps in preseason games this August.

The Bears hold their first training camp practice on Saturday, which is 12 days ahead of their appearance at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, where they'll face the Houston Texans on Aug. 1.

The plan for Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, includes getting the quarterback ample run in preseason games, something that the Bears have been discussing since the spring.

"Haven't made any decisions but we certainly want to get him some reps," coach Matt Eberflus said. "I know the guys last year [2023 first-round QBs C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson] got 45 to 55 reps in terms of those guys. We're looking right in that range. We'll see, but again, it's always week to week because you have to see what the health of your line is and where everybody is. But certainly, all those exposures are equally as valuable."

Eberflus believes the reps Williams will receive against the Bears defense in practice will be equally as valuable as the work he experiences in preseason games. Chicago also holds a joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 15, two days ahead of its lone preseason game at Soldier Field.

"We'll take that week to week," Eberflus said. "But there's value in all the reps when you think about it because he's going to be going against the [No. 1] defense. In preseason games you don't get all the looks sometimes that you would get during practice. So I think there's equal value to going against the ones every single day and also getting some of those preseason reps as well."

Ahead of his first NFL training camp practice, Williams expressed his desire to learn Chicago's offense "as fast as possible" but understands the process he'll have to follow to get there.

"I think reps are obviously valuable," Williams said. "But we do have the understanding that it's preseason and things are going to be a little different play-wise, offensively and defensively. So practice here is just as valuable as those moments. It's making sure I'm not [just] looking forward to preseason and those preseason games and I'm focused on playing against the Chicago Bears defense right now and when those moments come, take those moments as just as valuable as practice."

Williams was named the Bears' starting quarterback ahead of his first practice in May. Chicago chose not to pair the rookie with a veteran QB because of the belief that Williams was capable of starting from the moment they drafted him in April.

"It's just believing in Caleb. Putting him in there and let's go," Eberflus said.

Still, despite the high expectations, Williams remains realistic about how he expects some days to play out at training camp and how he'll keep things in perspective.

"I've had rough days," Williams said. "I expect myself to go out there. I think I'm the toughest on myself. I go out there and I'll mess up a play. I've thrown a pick in minicamp and things like that. Being tough on myself but also having an understatement of where we are and where I am. The progression like I said before is key. Those bad times it's not a time to have self doubt. That's just a waste of time. It's a time to keep growing, keep progressing and keep believing in yourself."

On a day where expectations were laid forth by Chicago's brass and players looking to take the next step after a 7-10 finish last season, general manager Ryan Poles expressed a big-picture goal for the rookie quarterback that relies on the involvement of others.

"It's really just to maximize his ability," Poles said. "I think I want to see just leaning on the talent around him as well. I think it's got to be comforting to know you don't have to do everything on your own, which makes it a pretty good situation for a young quarterback.

"There's going to be adversity and I just want to see him lean on all of us to get through those moments, and then when you're clicking and in the zone that those high moments are high and we just continue to learn and continue to get better every single week and every single day."