The Baltimore Ravens have signed two-time Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday.

Jackson was released Feb. 15 by the Chicago Bears in a move to free up salary cap space.

A fourth-round selection in 2017, he started all 100 games he appeared in over seven seasons with Chicago. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and earned All-Pro honors in 2018 on the Bears defense that carried Chicago to its latest NFC North championship.

A foot injury shortened each of the safety's past three seasons. Jackson still played at least 12 games a year from 2021-22.

Jackson, 30, has totaled 15 interceptions, 44 passes defended, 10 forced fumbles and 459 tackles in his career. He is tied for third in Bears franchise history with six career defensive touchdowns, five of which came in his first two seasons.

After a two-season drought without an interception (2020-21), Jackson moved from strong safety back to free safety after Chicago drafted Jaquan Brisker in 2022. During his bounce-back season in 2022, Jackson led the Bears with four interceptions in 12 games and became a defensive leader after Chicago traded linebacker Roquan Smith to Baltimore and defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last season, Jackson had an interception and 37 tackles in 12 games. He now joins a safety corps that includes Kyle Hamilton, a first-team All-Pro last season, and veteran Marcus Williams.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin contributed to this report.