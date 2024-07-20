Open Extended Reactions

The New Orleans Saints and exclusive rights free agent wide receiver Rashid Shaheed reached agreement on a one-year, $5.2 million contract extension, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Shaheed, who also is a returner for New Orleans, was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection last season. The deal was negotiated by his agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, and comes four days before the Saints open training camp.

As the Saints transitioned to Derek Carr as the starting quarterback in 2023, Shaheed finished with 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns for the season. In a 38-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts in October, he had three receptions on three targets, with 153 yards and a score.

Shaheed, 25, is a running threat, as well, when the Saints offense look for a change of pace with misdirection. In his rookie season of 2022, he had four carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, and last year, he carried the ball seven times for 37 yards.

The Saints open the preseason Aug. 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. The regular season begins with a divisional game against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 8.