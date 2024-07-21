The "First Take" crew debate whether Daniel Jones is under the most pressure at the quarterback position heading into the upcoming season. (2:31)

Does Daniel Jones have the most to prove among NFL QBs this season? (2:31)

Open Extended Reactions

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones expects to be full-go at training camp next week. He underwent surgery on a torn ACL in November and was not fully cleared in the spring.

When asked at his Flexwork Youth Football Camp on Sunday if he was fully cleared for practice, Jones expressed optimism.

"Yeah, should be ready to go," he said.

Giants veterans report to training camp on Tuesday. Their first practice is scheduled for Wednesday.

Jones, who was throwing and playing without any limitations with 500 kids at his first official football camp, did not suffer any setbacks this summer that would keep him from being ready for Day 1 of training camp. The Giants had him following a plan this spring with their sights set on full clearance by late July.

Jones is not expected to start on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

"I feel good. Ready to go. Ready to go for training camp," Jones said on Sunday. "Looking forward to next Wednesday."

The Giants have been adamant that Jones will be their starter Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium (barring any setbacks), despite looking closely at quarterbacks in this year's draft.

"Keep me in mind," general manager Joe Schoen told the New England Patriots at the NFL scouting combine if they were serious about trading the third overall pick.

The Patriots ultimately selected North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye No. 3 overall. The Giants also signed veteran Drew Lock as a free agent earlier in the offseason.

Jones, 27, started just six games last season because of neck and knee injuries. He threw just two touchdown passes with six interceptions after having the most successful season of his career the previous year. The Giants reached the postseason in 2022 and Jones played brilliantly in a playoff win.

The veteran quarterback spent his offseason working out primarily in New Jersey with an eye on returning for training camp without any limitations.

"It has been quick," Jones said of the offseason. "Mostly up here [in New Jersey], training, rehabbing, getting ready to go."

Before his concentration became fully on football for the remainder of the summer/year, Jones decided to hold his first-ever camp. He did it in Hoboken because that community has become his home.

Of the 500 kids at Sunday's camp, 50 were invited from the Harlem and Far Rockaway Giants, who work closely with the team.

"I think it's just a cool opportunity to spend some time with some kids, here in Hoboken where I live," Jones said. "It's a special opportunity to spend time with kids. I remember doing this when I was a kid during summer. Me and my brother would go to all different kinds of camps, all different sports, so it's fun to be here."

Next up: training camp and a make-or-break season.