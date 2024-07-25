Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Injury-plagued Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins, who has played in just 24 of a potential 73 potential games since the Baltimore Ravens drafted him in 2020, told reporters Thursday that when healthy, he is one of the league's best running backs.

"I do think if I get the volume, I'll be one of the best in the league," he said. "I've shown that."

"Y'all know how much yards I averaged per carry?"

Dobbins has a career average of 5.8 yards per carry, the highest of any back since 2020 with a minimum of 200 career attempts.