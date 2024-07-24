Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is as famous for his proverbs as his coaching success. On the first day of training camp after 10 years away from the NFL, Harbaugh compared the day to childbirth.

"It's like New Year's Day. It feels like being born. It feels like coming out of the womb," he said. "You're in there. It's comfortable and safe, and now you're out. You're born. Lights are on, it's bright, chaos, people looking at you, people talking at you, and it just feels good to have it happen."

The childbirth analogy resonated with safety Derwin James, who said Harbaugh also made the comparison during a team meeting. Although James said he had never had a coach compare training camp to childbirth, he said the idea of "coming into the world" was fitting for the Chargers and this new team.

"He's his own guy. We love him," James said.

Quarterback Justin Herbert, who is the only Chargers player to wear a Gold jersey at practice, reluctantly, after Harbaugh demanded it for extra protection, didn't jump on the childbirth-training camp train as James did.

"I'll leave the analogies to him," Herbert said with a smile. "He's done a great job at creating those, so I'll support whatever he says. We're just out there playing football, and my job is to throw the ball, so that's what I'm going to worry about."

After not participating in the offseason program, running back Gus Edwards was on the field and in uniform Monday. Still, he was limited to individual drills and didn't participate in team activities. Harbaugh said that Edwards had an offseason surgery but didn't specify what the surgery was. He also didn't say when Edwards would be a full participant in practice, only that he is being given a "longer runway" to return.

Rookie linebacker Junior Colson, whom the Chargers placed on the non-football injury/illness list last week, had surgery to have his appendix removed, Harbaugh said. Harbaugh didn't give a timetable for Colson's return.

"I don't have my medical degree," he said, "so we'll just have to see."