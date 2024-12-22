Open Extended Reactions

LANDOVER, Md. -- Quarterback Kenny Pickett, playing in place of Jalen Hurts, threw his first touchdown pass in an Eagles uniform against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Hurts exited the game midway through the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion after his head hit the turf when he was hit by linebacker Frankie Luvu while going to the ground following a 13-yard run.

Pickett helped complete the drive, connecting with receiver A.J. Brown on a 4-yard touchdown that put Philadelphia up 14-0.

Kenny Pickett fills in and throws a TD to AJ Brown!



📺: #PHIvsWAS on FOX

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/P8lX2CPRsk — NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2024

A first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, Pickett was acquired along with a 2024 fourth-round pick in March in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick and a pair of 2025 seventh-round picks to serve as the No. 2 signal-caller.

He went 14-10 as the starter in Pittsburgh, throwing for 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Pickett TD pass was followed later in the first quarter by an electrifying Saquon Barkley 73-yard touchdown run.

Barkley carried the offense early and gave his rushing title hopes a boost in the process. He rushed for 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, highlighted by a 68-yard TD scamper down the left sideline with 2:18 remaining in the opening frame.

Barkley is the first player with 100-plus rushing yards and two-plus rushing TDs in an opening quarter since the Vikings' Adrian Peterson in 2012 Week 14 against the Bears. Peterson was named the NFL MVP that season.

Barkley entered Sunday with 1,688 rushing yards, 417 yards back of Eric Dickerson for most single-season rushing yards in NFL history.