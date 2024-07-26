The "Get Up" crew discuss the environments that rookies Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are coming into with the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders. (2:22)

ASHBURN, Va., -- The Washington Commanders did not anoint second overall pick Jayden Daniels as the starting quarterback entering training camp. That's just fine with Daniels. He has been in this spot before -- and it worked out quite well.

Washington has stuck with the plan laid out by general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn, alternating Daniels and Marcus Mariota with the first group.

The last time Daniels was in a similar spot: two years ago at LSU. He won the job and a year later won the Heisman Trophy. That's why he is not bothered by whether or not he is designated as the starter with the season more than a month away.

"I like competing," Daniels said Friday. "Regardless if I'm announced as the starter or not, I still have to compete. You can't be content with your job or [be] comfortable. So for me it's not a problem at all. It's up to DQ and AP for the decision, but for me, I can control how hard I practice and I compete."

During the first three days of practice, Mariota has typically been the first quarterback in full-team work, while Daniels has often gone first in 7-on-7 sessions. But he has also taken the first snaps in situational work, such as in the red zone or in the two-minute portion.

Daniels has looked decisive during these drills, having a particularly strong day in the red zone Thursday -- connecting with wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley on a fade in the end zone to end one portion and with running back Jeremy McNichols for a score to cap another. On Friday, Daniels threw his first interception in camp, with cornerback Mike Davis jumping a route inside. Sometimes Daniels is a split-second off on his timing and the play is defended. Other times he displays the accuracy and touch that won over Washington before the draft.

But no matter how Daniels plays right now, Washington won't budge from its stated desire to take its time. On Tuesday, when the veterans reported, Quinn said it wasn't a secret what their desire is for Daniels and the starting job. He also called it a "journey and a process."

Washington will have two joint practices -- at the New York Jets on Aug. 8 and at the Miami Dolphins a week later -- to help Daniels continue to develop.

"We have an effective plan for him, and Jayden is the type of guy who wants to go nail it," Quinn said. "We'll stay true to this. We're not too far down the line of where we're headed, and we're staying in the moment with him and that helps. He's doing outstanding."

Peters said they will know when Daniels is ready and, therefore, when they're ready to make a pronouncement.

"Everybody can see when that's happening. When they're ready, the team knows, the coaches know. So you don't want to fast track it," Peters said. "You just want to let it happen naturally."

Washington's coaches also have pointed out that the team hasn't even put on pads yet, so there's much more for Daniels to experience.

"It's just playing football and knowing where I go, being decisive and learning different coverages and teams," Daniels said. "When the joint practices come, learning the different coverages. You get to go against other people and see where you stand as far as, 'Maybe I can make this throw. ... I could hold onto this a little longer or this window might be a little tighter than other ones I've seen before.' It's a learning curve. I'm excited to go out there and learn, and if I fail a little bit, I'll learn from it."