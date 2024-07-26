Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield may have entered training camp with a new contract in hand, signing a three-year deal worth $100 million this offseason. But don't expect that to affect his motivation or perpetual chip on his shoulder.

Mayfield, who bounced around three different teams before finding a home with the Buccaneers and leading them to the playoffs last season, said he expects better play from himself now that he has long-term stability.

"My NFL career, has it been what I want it to be? No, but it's gotten me to this point to where I signed a long-term deal. When I settle in, good things happen," Mayfield said. "I know how I am, I know how I operate. When I can truly dig my feet in to make a difference in the culture and the people around me and make people better -- that's when I'm at my best.

"I haven't been in a place for very long without coaching changes in a long time. I go back to Oklahoma for four years was the longest point and then to Cleveland -- but we still had coaching changes in and out at pretty much every year. It's just different. I have no doubt in my mind."

The Bucs have done everything they can to make Mayfield feel more at home. First, they brought in former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen to replace previous offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who became the head coach of the Carolina Panthers this offseason, actually seeking Mayfield's input on him as a candidate prior to the hire. The two had worked together previously during Mayfield's brief stint with the Rams in 2022.

They also re-signed Pro Bowl wide receiver and top target Mike Evans to a five-year deal worth $82.5 million this offseason. They signed two free agent guards in Ben Bredeson and Sua Opeta to compete for the starting left guard job as well. Then they invested a first-round draft pick in center Graham Barton and a third-round pick in Jalen McMillan, who has very quickly earned Mayfield's trust. They also signed Mayfield's former Oklahoma teammate Sterling Shepard. Both players caught red zone touchdowns on Thursday.

"My trust is going to continue to grow as long as he keeps doing the right things, and he is," Mayfield said of McMillan. "I think he's got the right attitude. He brings a lot of juice to that room. I think him and Sterling [are] a couple of little mighty mouses running out there, screaming at people and talking trash. It brings energy. Chris [Godwin] and Mike [Evans] are pro's pros. They've been doing it for so long at such a high level that sometimes it's hard for them to get excited over a touchdown, especially in practice."

Mayfield's goal for 2024 is to get more consistent as an offense. Unlike last year's start to training camp, he isn't competing for the starting job with Kyle Trask. It's his team now. The Bucs wanted to make it a true quarterback competition last year by not naming the starter until after the second preseason game, but it also meant delaying chemistry and a level of comfort. They didn't find a groove until late in the season, which propelled them into the playoffs.

"There were some games that we ran the ball well last year, there were some games where we didn't throw it well. It's just the consistency," Mayfield said. "We started out 3-1 and then lost six of seven in the middle of the year. ... For us as an offense, being more consistent overall. I have the utmost faith in our defense and the guys that we have and [head coach Todd Bowles] calling that and leading those guys. So, for us, just being more consistent. Consistently putting on a show out there and putting points on the board. It's just everything -- being more detailed in the run game, being more detailed in the pass game, the screen game, everything. The offense goes to the next level when everybody is on the same page when we just do it consistently."

During Thursday's red zone period, Mayfield connected with Evans inside and McMillan in the corner of the end zone for touchdowns. He also connected with McMillan for a touchdown during the two-minute drill. Friday was more of a challenging day, however. In fact, Mayfield said it was his worst day of camp so far, with several missed connections. But Bowles has been pleased as a whole.

"Baker has been great the last three days," Bowles said. "He's been getting the ball out with rhythm. He understands what he has to do. He gives it to the playmakers. He's been in a good groove this early on -- I really like that."

Mayfield did say that their communication on offense has vastly improved, even while learning a different language with Coen.

"Understanding the routes and the receivers -- how they're going to come out of it and the timing of that -- and the communication with the guys up front,' Mayfield said. "I'd say some of the terminology is different, but understanding what we're trying to get done [and] to be able to do it quick, to be able to make adjustments on the fly. That's the biggest advantage and benefit I have going into year two with these guys -- having chemistry. It's like, 'OK, when I see this look, this is what I'm going to try and get to. ...Try and run this route this certain way.' We're just on the same page and things happen quicker."